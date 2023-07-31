Phoenix and Goa crowned champions of GOA Roll Ball Tournament

Phoenix and Goa Roll Ball Clubs emerged winners of the men’s and ladies titles respectively during the two day Glory Outreach Assemblies Roll Ball tournament held sunday at Moi Kasarani Gymnasium,Nairobi.

Phoenix finished second in pool A and set up semi final date against pool B table toppers JKUAT hunters.

Phoenix overcame JKUAT hunters 2-1 to qualify for the final where they met GOA. Goa had dismissed Recce 1-0 in the other semi final.

In the final Phoenix put up spirited fight to narrowly edge out GOA 1-0 to lift the men’s title.

In the ladies category GOA triumphed after topping the five team pool following the conclusion of round robbin matches.

GOA won all its matches to finish in pole position with eight points from four matches.

JKUAT Panthers was ranked second,2 points adrift while Archibella,St.Pauls University and Snippets wound up in 3rd,4th and 5th positions respectively.

The juniors championship was won by GOA who saw off opposition from two other clubs to emerge the winners on goal difference.

Chantilly and Rapha were ranked second and third respectively.

Winners received cash awards and trophies.