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Celebrity Fight Night goes viral following action-packed weekend

Barak Jacuzzi won the main event against Benzema, while Brahim won the cage match against MackLean.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Celebrity Fight Night has continued to be a point of discussion after the second edition of the event brought together content creators and entertainers on Sunday, June 28 at The Alchemist in Westlands, Nairobi.

The event featured a headline match between rapper and media personality Barak Jacuzzi and hip-hop artist Benzema of the Ochungulo family group, while actor Brahim Ouma squared off against DJ and producer MackLean.

Barak Jacuzzi won the main event against Benzema, while Brahim won the cage match against MackLean. Additionally, musician Big Yasa won against fellow musician Zeman.

Speaking about his participation in the second edition, event co-producer Barak Jacuzzi said they were determined to deliver an even bigger event.

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“The response to the first edition showed there is a real appetite for experiences that bring different communities together and we’re excited to deliver an even bigger event this year.”

The boxing matches between the celebrities have spawned videos across social media, including on TikTok.

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Following the event, podcaster Mariah called for a women’s edition of Celebrity Fight Night, saying, “We need a women’s celebrity boxing edition.”

Following a successful debut event in 2025, Celebrity Fight Nights brings together some of Kenya’s most recognisable personalities from entertainment, sports, fitness, business and popular culture for a series of exhibition boxing matchups in front of a live audience.

Speaking about the key draw of the event, Stephanie Gogo, Chief of Staff at HustleSasa, said it was about the celebrity’s commitment.

“Celebrity Fight Nights is about seeing familiar faces in an unfamiliar environment. These are people known for their success in entertainment, business, fitness and culture – but in the ring, everyone starts equal,” she said. “What makes this event special is celebrities having the commitment, discipline and courage it takes to step in front of a crowd and test themselves. That’s what audiences connect with.”

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