Plans for celebration of culture, music during Mashujaa day underway says PPMC

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) is coordinating the entertainment programme for the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations, bringing together performers and cultural traditions from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

The main national ceremony is scheduled for 20 October at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

The joint hosting arrangement involving the three counties provides a platform to showcase regional talent and cultural heritage as part of a national celebration.

In preparation for the event, PPMC conducted auditions across the three counties to identify performers for the programme. The selected acts span different musical styles and generations, alongside ceremonial and cultural presentations.

A programme spanning generations and traditions

The entertainment programme includes a Gen Z production, gospel performances, a showcase of renowned hit songs, and ceremonial and cultural presentations. Together, these elements bring contemporary music into the programme while recognising the region’s cultural traditions.

School groups from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet are also taking part in the ceremonial and cultural programme. Their participation gives learners an opportunity to represent their counties through music, dance and performance.

Coordinating the work behind the stage

Preparing the programme involves talent identification, auditions, production planning, rehearsals and coordination across the different performance segments. PPMC is bringing the selected performers and productions together ahead of the national event.

The Commission is mandated to coordinate music and dance during national functions. Its wider work includes supporting the development of the music sector and preserving and promoting Kenya’s musical and cultural heritage.

Dr Donald Otoyo, Director of the Permanent Presidential Music Commission, said: “Mashujaa Day provides an important platform for us to showcase Kenya’s musical talent and cultural diversity.”

National events have become an avenue for the national government to celebrate the rich diversity of the couties of Kenya.

“By bringing together Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, we are creating opportunities for artists from these regions to share their talents with the nation while celebrating the cultures and traditions that define us,” Mr Otoyo said.

Adding, “Through this process, PPMC continues to identify, nurture and promote talent, while ensuring that music and dance remain an integral part of our national celebrations and cultural heritage.”

The entertainment programme will form part of the Mashujaa Day celebrations honouring Kenya’s heroes and heroines, with artists, cultural practitioners and school performers contributing to the national occasion.