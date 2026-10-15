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Duale dismisses claims Health Ministry switched off Murang’a’s AfyaKE system

Duale says the Ministry neither owns nor controls the system, adding that its developers have not applied for certification.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

The Ministry of Health has denied claims that it shut down Murang’a County’s AfyaKE digital health system, saying the platform is privately managed and has not been submitted for official certification.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Ministry neither owns nor controls the system and does not have access to its source code.

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Duale said the platform is a private arrangement between the Murang’a County Government and its developers, distancing the national government from claims that it had switched off the system.

“The Ministry of Health has not switched off the AfyaKE system. The Ministry neither owns, controls, nor manages the system, nor does it have the source code, contrary to the allegations,” said Duale.

The CS also dismissed allegations that the Digital Health Agency (DHA) had refused to certify AfyaKE, stating that neither the county government nor the developers had applied for certification.

The clarification follows allegations by Murang’a Governor Irungu Kangata that the Ministry had disabled the system, raising questions about the platform’s status and the provision of digital health services in the county.

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The Ministry urged the governor to refrain from making statements it described as misleading, warning that such claims could cause unnecessary concern among residents and healthcare stakeholders.

Duale assured residents that beneficiaries of the Social Health Authority (SHA) will continue accessing healthcare services without interruption through the established SHA systems.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the continuity of healthcare services and supporting the effective implementation of digital health systems across all counties,” he assured.

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