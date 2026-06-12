2026 FIFA World CupMusic

Burna Boy, Shakira light up stadium as World Cup kicks off in Mexico

AFP
By AFP
1 Min Read

During the World Cup opening ceremony on June 11, Colombian pop superstar Shakira, who herself is a veteran of past World Cups, lit up the stadium by partnering with Nigerian Burna Boy to perform “Dai Dai”, the official song of the tournament, bringing roars from the 80,000-strong crowd.

Dancers twirled around a giant model of the World Cup trophy while fireworks streaked across the pitch as the noise levels ramped up.

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“It’s already a party in Mexico,” Ingrid Orozco, a 40-year-old supporter, told AFP.

“It’s amazing,” said Gustavo Ramirez, 19.

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That noise got louder as Mexico charged to a dramatic 2-0 win over the overwhelmed South Africans, who had two players sent off.

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