Music

Martell Swift Academy Nairobi cohort completes music programme

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read

The inaugural Nairobi edition of Martell Swift Academy concluded on 10 October 2026 with a closing showcase celebrating the progress of 25 emerging music creatives and professionals following four weeks of mentorship, practical development, industry access and collaboration.

Created by Martell and curated by Africa House, Swift Academy is a pan-African talent development platform designed to support emerging creatives and professionals across the music ecosystem with access to mentorship, practical learning, industry relationships and opportunities to strengthen their careers.

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The closing showcase brought together participants, mentors and figures from Nairobi’s music and creative industries for an evening of live performances, collaboration and presentations reflecting the work developed throughout the programme.

Over the course of the four-week programme, the 25 participants took part in masterclasses, breakout mentorship sessions, studio sessions, workshops, networking opportunities and creative collaborations, while gaining access to professional development support and industry resources.

They were guided by mentors spanning different areas of music and culture, including Bensoul, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist; Monica Kemoli, music and culture executive; Anyiko Owoko, music publicist and curator; Njerae, singer, songwriter and producer; and Joey Akan, music journalist and cultural commentator.

For Martell, the Nairobi edition marked an important first step in the wider ambition for Swift Academy to create stronger pathways for emerging music creatives and professionals across Africa.

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“Over the past four weeks, we have seen this cohort build confidence, strengthen their skills and develop meaningful connections with mentors and with one another. The significance of the programme goes beyond what happened in the room during these few weeks. It’s about creating access that can have a lasting impact on how emerging creatives and professionals navigate their careers and contribute to the wider music ecosystem,” said Lanre Odutola, Head of Culture & Partnerships, Martell.

From the opening sessions through to the closing showcase, the programme was structured to give participants opportunities to learn, experiment, collaborate and apply new knowledge in practical settings.

“The journey of this cohort has been incredibly rewarding to watch. They came into the programme from different parts of the music ecosystem, with different ambitions and areas of expertise, and over the four weeks we have seen them learn from one another and challenge themselves. The showcase gave the participants the opportunity to demonstrate their individual growth and what they were able to create together,” said Jade Kelly Wilson, Co-founder, Africa House.

While the closing showcase marked the end of the in-person Nairobi programme, support for participants will continue through ongoing virtual check-ins and mentorship, helping the cohort build on the progress made and maintain the  relationships developed throughout the programme.

The Nairobi edition also marks the beginning of Swift Academy’s wider pan-African journey, with the next edition set to take place in Accra as the platform continues its rollout across key African music markets.

 

 

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