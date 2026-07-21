King Kaka’s performs fan favourites at post album release party

King Kaka continued the celebration of his latest album, ‘Year of the Pen’, with a vibrant post-release event.

The event brought together fans, producers, featured artists, members of the press and other key players who contributed to the creation and success of the album.

King Kaka was joined by several of the producers who worked on the project, as well as featured artists including acclaimed Kenyan rapper Scar Mkadinali.

During the evening, King Kaka delivered an energetic performance that blended music from his celebrated catalogue with records from his new album.

He performed fan favourite “Dundaing” before being joined on stage by Scar Mkadinali for a special performance of “Silence.” He also treated the audience to a performance of “Naling’i Yo.”

The performances were met with excitement from fans, who sang along, recorded the memorable moments and celebrated King Kaka’s return.

The evening also created an opportunity for the artist to connect personally with his supporters.

King Kaka spent time interacting with attendees, holding conversations, taking selfies and sharing moments with fans.

Released on 3 July 2026, Year of the Pen represents a new creative chapter for King Kaka, built around writing, storytelling, artistic growth and musical collaboration.

The celebration of the album is set to continue with the upcoming release of the official music video for “Silence.”