Music

King Kaka’s performs fan favourites at post album release party

King Kaka is set to release the music video for "Silence" later in the month.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

King Kaka continued the celebration of his latest album, ‘Year of the Pen’, with a vibrant post-release event.

The event brought together fans, producers, featured artists, members of the press and other key players who contributed to the creation and success of the album.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

King Kaka was joined by several of the producers who worked on the project, as well as featured artists including acclaimed Kenyan rapper Scar Mkadinali.

Rappers King Kaka and Scar Mkadinali share a laugh

During the evening, King Kaka delivered an energetic performance that blended music from his celebrated catalogue with records from his new album.

He performed fan favourite “Dundaing” before being joined on stage by Scar Mkadinali for a special performance of “Silence.” He also treated the audience to a performance of “Naling’i Yo.”

The performances were met with excitement from fans, who sang along, recorded the memorable moments and celebrated King Kaka’s return.

Keemlyf, Savara team up for “Inside” out Friday
Nyota ndogo reveals that her hit song “Nibebe” is her personal favourite
Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett dies aged 37
Toxic Lyrikali, Zaituni named artists to watch in 2026

The evening also created an opportunity for the artist to connect personally with his supporters.

King Kaka spent time interacting with attendees, holding conversations, taking selfies and sharing moments with fans.

Rapper King Kaka interacts with producers, rappers and fans at the album post release party

Released on 3 July 2026, Year of the Pen represents a new creative chapter for King Kaka, built around writing, storytelling, artistic growth and musical collaboration.

The celebration of the album is set to continue with the upcoming release of the official music video for “Silence.”

Njerae, Watendawili headline Spotify Kenya’s Wrapped Party
“In Love” is about feelings you can’t control,” says Keemlyf of new visuals
Peterbrill set release new single featuring Mad G
Kenyan winner of 2024 Night Life grant opens portable music hub
Congolese music stars Koffi Olomidé, Cindy Le Coeur tie the knot
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article At least 20 dead and more than 100 missing in Afghan floods
Next Article Lamu: Stakeholders step up fight against violent extremism
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cheptil’s fall marks first open boys’ volleyball race in years
Sports VolleyBall
Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canada and Carney vows to ‘intensify’ trade talks
Business Economy
Lamu: Stakeholders step up fight against violent extremism
County News NEWS
At least 20 dead and more than 100 missing in Afghan floods
International News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

Ngemi Festival tickets go on sale ahead of May celebration in Naivasha

CultureEntertainment

Nyatiti star to perform at Nairobi Street Festival

Entertainment

Drake named in new lawsuit brought against Spotify over streaming fraud

Entertainment

Blankets & Wine to host first international show in Bradford city

Show More