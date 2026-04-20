Police arrest drug traffickers, seize bhang in nationwide Crackdown

Police officers conducting intelligence-led operations across the country have arrested suspected drug traffickers and recovered significant quantities of cannabis sativa in a renewed crackdown on narcotics distribution networks.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the coordinated operations led to arrests in Nakuru, Bungoma County and Elgeyo Marakwet County, where suspects were intercepted with ready-to-distribute consignments of bhang.

In Nakuru, officers arrested 32-year-old Felix Mittunda Genchabe after a routine patrol raised suspicion.

A search of his backpack uncovered cannabis sativa concealed in preparation for street distribution. Investigators say the arrest disrupted what is believed to be an active local supply chain.

In Bumula, Bungoma County, officers acting on a tip-off intercepted a speeding motorcycle carrying two suspects, Josphat Ochieng and Yusuf Keya.

Four bales of bhang were recovered during the operation, with police linking the seizure to a wider trafficking network operating along transport routes in the area.

In a separate incident in Kaptalamwa, Elgeyo Marakwet County, officers cornered Isaac Kibet Odipo, 30, who was found in possession of 172 rolls of cannabis sativa. Authorities say the suspect was under surveillance prior to the arrest.

All the suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment in court.

The seized narcotics have been secured as exhibits.