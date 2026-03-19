Kericho man faces murder charge over death of his 100-year-old mother

A 47-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his 100-year-old mother in Kericho County, after allegedly ramming her with a vehicle at her home.

The accused, Julius Cheruiyot Bett, was arraigned before Joseph Sergon at the High Court in Kericho and charged with murder contrary to Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.

Bett is accused of killing his mother, Grace Chelangat, on March 7, 2026, at Kiptere location in Sigowet Sub-county.

The prosecution, led by Mr. David Fedha, opposed the release of the accused on bond, citing the seriousness of the offense and the circumstances surrounding the case.

The defense counsel, Mr. Onesmus Towett objected to the prosecution’s application and urged the court to call for a pre-bail report to determine the suitability of the accused’s release on bond.

Judge Sergon ruled that the accused be brought back to court on May 12, 2026 , for a mention of his case when a pre-bail ruling will be availed.

The accused underwent a mental examination at the Kericho County Referral Hospital and a psychiatrist report dated 12 March this year showed that he is of sound mind and fit to stand trial.

Bett is currently remanded at the Kericho GK main prison.