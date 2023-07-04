Police probing theft of Hansard equipment at Kisumu Assembly 

Police have kicked off investigations to unravel circumstances under which unknown individuals gained unauthorized entry into Kisumu County Assembly and stole TV screens, an audio mixer and a public address system over the weekend.

The Speaker Elisha Oraro confirmed the incident in a statement adding that a thorough investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the lost items.

“We are utilizing all available resources, including CCTV footage and other sources of information, to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for this act. We are confident that with the assistance of law enforcement agencies, the culprits will be brought to justice,” said the speaker.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Oraro said that operations and the proceedings of the County chambers will continue uninterrupted.

“The Hansard records, which are of utmost importance to us, remain intact and have not been tampered with in any way. The assembly business will proceed without interruption, and we will ensure that the business of governance continues without hindrance,” Oraro stated.

He warned that the Assembly will not be cowed by the acts of cowardice from criminals who are hell-bent on paralyzing service delivery to Kisumu residents.

“Our commitment to serving the people of Kisumu remains steadfast, and we will continue with our scheduled activities as planned,” Oraro said.

Following the incident, the Assembly has resolved to review its security protocols to enhance surveillance within the premises to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

Oraro further pleaded with members of the public who might have relevant information regarding the syndicate to come forward and assist the authorities in the investigation.