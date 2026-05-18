Kenya showcases primary healthcare reforms at World Health Assembly

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to building resilient and people-centred health systems through integrated primary healthcare reforms during a high-level side event held on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Speaking during the session on “Financing and Integrated Care as Pathways to People-Centered Universal Health Coverage,” the Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said Kenya’s experience has demonstrated that effective integration goes beyond policy commitments and requires aligning financing, governance, workforce capacity, digital systems, and community engagement around people’s healthcare needs.

The PS noted that Kenya has shifted from fragmented disease-specific programmes towards integrated service delivery models that allow patients to access HIV, TB, malaria, maternal health, mental health, and non-communicable disease services within primary healthcare platforms.

He highlighted Primary Care Networks as a key pillar in operationalising integrated healthcare by strengthening coordination between community health units, dispensaries, health centres, and referral hospitals to improve continuity of care, referrals, patient follow-up, and commodity distribution.

The PS further emphasized the critical role of Community Health Promoters in connecting households to healthcare services through health promotion, disease prevention, treatment adherence, maternal and child health support, NCD follow-up, and outbreak surveillance.

On financing reforms, he underscored the importance of pooled financing and strategic purchasing mechanisms in supporting integrated primary healthcare delivery and reducing reliance on fragmented disease-specific funding systems.

The PS also noted that Kenya’s devolved governance structure has enabled counties to adapt integration models to local realities through investments in workforce deployment, planning, and service innovation, while the national government continues to provide policy direction and coordination.

He further highlighted ongoing investments in digital health systems to support integrated patient management, referral coordination, supply chain management, accountability, and continuity of care.

The PS observed that sustainable and resilient health systems must be capable of responding simultaneously to infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, maternal health challenges, pandemics, and future public health threats.

The side event brought together policymakers, health leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies for advancing resilient, equitable, and sustainable Universal Health Coverage through integrated care and financing reforms.