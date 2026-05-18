International NewsLocal NewsNEWS

Kenya showcases primary healthcare reforms at World Health Assembly

Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to resilient and people-centred health systems at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
World Health Assembly

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to building resilient and people-centred health systems through integrated primary healthcare reforms during a high-level side event held on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Speaking during the session on “Financing and Integrated Care as Pathways to People-Centered Universal Health Coverage,” the Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said Kenya’s experience has demonstrated that effective integration goes beyond policy commitments and requires aligning financing, governance, workforce capacity, digital systems, and community engagement around people’s healthcare needs.

The PS noted that Kenya has shifted from fragmented disease-specific programmes towards integrated service delivery models that allow patients to access HIV, TB, malaria, maternal health, mental health, and non-communicable disease services within primary healthcare platforms.

He highlighted Primary Care Networks as a key pillar in operationalising integrated healthcare by strengthening coordination between community health units, dispensaries, health centres, and referral hospitals to improve continuity of care, referrals, patient follow-up, and commodity distribution.

The PS further emphasized the critical role of Community Health Promoters in connecting households to healthcare services through health promotion, disease prevention, treatment adherence, maternal and child health support, NCD follow-up, and outbreak surveillance.

On financing reforms, he underscored the importance of pooled financing and strategic purchasing mechanisms in supporting integrated primary healthcare delivery and reducing reliance on fragmented disease-specific funding systems.

State halts non-essential foreign travel for state officers
Kenya loses Ksh 900B yearly from climate changes
COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Trade Area to come into force Thursday
Suspect in Eric Maigo murder case detained for 21 days

The PS also noted that Kenya’s devolved governance structure has enabled counties to adapt integration models to local realities through investments in workforce deployment, planning, and service innovation, while the national government continues to provide policy direction and coordination.

He further highlighted ongoing investments in digital health systems to support integrated patient management, referral coordination, supply chain management, accountability, and continuity of care.

The PS observed that sustainable and resilient health systems must be capable of responding simultaneously to infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, maternal health challenges, pandemics, and future public health threats.

The side event brought together policymakers, health leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies for advancing resilient, equitable, and sustainable Universal Health Coverage through integrated care and financing reforms.

High expectations as Nairobi hosts UN Habitat conference
Isiolo South by-election: Tight security at Garbatulla High School tallying centre
DCI, IPOA partner to mark National Tree Planting Day
Kenya and Iran sign MoUs, vow to strengthen relations
Gov’t plans to set up military base in Turkana following Todonyang massacre
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenyans stranded as matatu industry begins strike over fuel hike
Next Article Mount Kenya University dominates Nairobi North Conference League
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Mount Kenya University dominates Nairobi North Conference League
Sports
Kenyans stranded as matatu industry begins strike over fuel hike
Business Local Business
Rachel Wandeto’s death is disturbing, she must get justice, vows CS Murkomen
Local News NEWS
Political intolerance: Gospel artiste Rachel Wandeto dies after brutal attack
Local News Music

You May also Like

County NewsFeatures

Why road safety for pedestrians in Nairobi remains an afterthought

County NewsNEWS

Kajiado: Public land boundary row resolved after 50 years

County News

AHI Carrier extends its services to Nairobi

County News

Nairobi community leaders laud KISIP’s role in enabling Affordable Housing Programme, vow to support initiative

Show More