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Police recover stolen goats in Tseikuru as calm returns following deadly attacks

Calm has returned to the area following a deadly inter-community attack that left seven people dead and scores injured in Kwa Kamari.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Police officers in Tseikuru Sub-County have recovered 22 goats stolen from a herder in Nzitu Village.

Upon receiving the report, officers responded promptly and pursued the suspects, who fled the scene.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), all the animals were successfully recovered and secured pending handover to their rightful owner. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Meanwhile, calm has returned to the area following a deadly inter-community attack that left seven people dead and scores injured in Kwa Kamari.

A heavy contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers, alongside regular police, has been deployed to restore order and prevent further attacks along the Kitui–Tana River and Kitui–Garissa borders.

At the same time, Kitui Governor Julius Malombe has urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and remain calm as the situation is being addressed.

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He also appealed to the national government to urgently deploy more police officers to the eight stations constructed by the Kitui County Government along the border, as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to rising insecurity.

The governor added that the county government is providing humanitarian aid and psychosocial support to victims of the attack.

 

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