NSSF eyes private equity investment in diversification plans

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) targeting to diversify its investment portfolio from traditional investments with a focus on return, risk and impact going forward.

Speaking during a meeting organized by Kuramo Capital Management, NSSF Managing Trustee David Koros said private equity is a top investment priority for the fund which seeks long term consistent return.

According to Koros, NSSF’s current portfolio stands at Ksh 5.7 billion with a goal of hitting Ksh 1 trillion next year.

Kuramo Capital co-Chief Executive Officer Shaka Kariuki said Kenya remains a top investment destination in Africa where it has been able to offer products for women-led enterprises as well as private equity funds.. Kuramo Capital is now keen on expanding its investments in key sectors.

“We continue to be very bullish in this market, we continue to make investments. We see investments in various sectors obviously infrastructure being the top on the agenda. In addition to that the financial services areas we also continue to see investments and opportunity,” said Kariuki.

The meeting brought together pension funds, Development Finance Insitutions (DFIs), captains of industry, foundations and family offices.

Also in attendance during the networking session was the US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns who lauded Kenya for creating an environment where capital can work and Kuramo Capital for serving as an anchor investor in 15 first-time indigenous private equity funds.