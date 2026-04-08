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Kenya seeks global partnerships to tackle NTDs

The engagement reaffirmed the partnership between Kenya and DNDi, including the country’s readiness to support clinical trials and innovation.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Photos/Ministry of Health

Kenya is seeking to strengthen collaboration with global partners to advance research, development and access to affordable treatments for neglected tropical diseases, including dengue fever.

This was revealed during a bilateral meeting between Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, and Luis Pizarro, Executive Director of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), held on the sidelines of the One Health Summit in Lyon, France.

The Principal Secretary highlighted Kenya’s strong research ecosystem, anchored by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to support clinical trials and innovation.

She emphasised Kenya’s ambition to position itself as a regional hub for health research and global partnerships.

Both parties acknowledged the growing threat of dengue and other emerging infectious diseases and agreed to explore joint research initiatives, strengthen surveillance systems, and enhance preparedness and response.

The discussions also explored opportunities for capacity building, technology transfer and knowledge exchange to support sustainable health solutions in Kenya and across the region.

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The engagement reaffirmed the partnership between Kenya and DNDi, positioning the country as a key player in advancing equitable access to life-saving treatments and strengthening global health security.

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