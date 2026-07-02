Police seize heroin worth Ksh1M after intercepting Nairobi-bound bus

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after detectives intercepted a Nairobi-bound bus at Taru along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and recovered heroin valued at approximately Ksh1 million.

The suspect, identified as Brian Tabu Owuor, was arrested following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU).

During the operation, detectives singled out a passenger seated at seat number 29 and searched a brown bag in his possession.

The bag was found to contain four sachets of heroin weighing a total of 300 grammes.

Detectives also recovered Ksh95,000 in cash, which investigators suspect are proceeds of crime.

The suspect is currently in police custody pending arraignment.

The recovered narcotics and cash have been secured as exhibits while investigations continue.