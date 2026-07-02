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Police seize heroin worth Ksh1M after intercepting Nairobi-bound bus

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after detectives intercepted a Nairobi-bound bus at Taru along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and recovered heroin valued at approximately Ksh1 million.

The suspect, identified as Brian Tabu Owuor, was arrested following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU).

During the operation, detectives singled out a passenger seated at seat number 29 and searched a brown bag in his possession.

The bag was found to contain four sachets of heroin weighing a total of 300 grammes.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

Detectives also recovered Ksh95,000 in cash, which investigators suspect are proceeds of crime.

The suspect is currently in police custody pending arraignment.

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The recovered narcotics and cash have been secured as exhibits while investigations continue.

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