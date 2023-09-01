Federation of Sugarcane Farmers elect new officials

The Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers has new office holder following the national election held at a Kericho Hotel.

During the elections, Stephen Ole Narupa was elected as National Chairman, while Simon Wasechere was elected as Secretary General and Paul Owuor as National Treasurer.

Speaking after the elections, Ole Narupa the newly elected chair said there has been poor leadership in the sugar sector for a long time, promising farmers to make a turnaround as the new BEAR.

He said the new leadership will bring cane farmers together with the Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders for the success of the sugar industry.

Further, he added that they will push for the passing of a bill that has stayed in parliament for a long time, which will regulate the sugar industry and have standard contracts for cane farmers.

They called on the government to urgently allocate at least Ksh. 2.5 billion to the sector for cane development.