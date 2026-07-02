Sports

Kenya qualifies for the FIFAe Continental Championship ft eFootball™ Console.

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Kenya has booked its place at the FIFAe Continental Championship ft eFootball™ Console after securing a top 8 finish in the FIFAe Nations League, Africa region.

Kenya has booked its place at the FIFAe Continental Championship ft eFootball™ Console after securing a top 8 finish in the FIFAe Nations League, Africa region.

Competing in Group C, Kenya opened with a narrow 2-1 defeat to eventual group winners Senegal, before battling to a 2-2 draw against Tanzania. The team closed out the group stage in style, beating Ivory Coast 3-1 to secure second place behind Senegal and a spot in the knockout rounds.

In the knockouts, Kenya faced off against higher-ranked opposition and delivered a statement performance, defeating Libya 2-0 to advance. The run was eventually ended by a 2-0 loss to Ghana, but by then Kenya had already done enough to secure a ticket to the continental finals. Representing Kenya on the virtual pitch of the 2v2 competition were Daniel Kibiwott and Elvis Kibet, under the tutelage of coach Timothy Kiarie.

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The FIFAe Continental Championship will be held in Casablanca, Morocco, from August 19-22, bringing together the top 8 nations in Africa. Joining Kenya at the tournament are hosts Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Madagascar, Libya, Ghana, and Senegal.

The top 2 finishers in Casablanca will earn qualification to the FIFAe World Cup 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, set for September 2026. The team’s preparation was made possible through a collaboration between the Esports Kenya Federation (ESKF) and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

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