Kenya qualifies for the FIFAe Continental Championship ft eFootball™ Console.

Kenya has booked its place at the FIFAe Continental Championship ft eFootball™ Console after securing a top 8 finish in the FIFAe Nations League, Africa region.

Kenya has booked its place at the FIFAe Continental Championship ft eFootball™ Console after securing a top 8 finish in the FIFAe Nations League, Africa region.

Competing in Group C, Kenya opened with a narrow 2-1 defeat to eventual group winners Senegal, before battling to a 2-2 draw against Tanzania. The team closed out the group stage in style, beating Ivory Coast 3-1 to secure second place behind Senegal and a spot in the knockout rounds.

In the knockouts, Kenya faced off against higher-ranked opposition and delivered a statement performance, defeating Libya 2-0 to advance. The run was eventually ended by a 2-0 loss to Ghana, but by then Kenya had already done enough to secure a ticket to the continental finals. Representing Kenya on the virtual pitch of the 2v2 competition were Daniel Kibiwott and Elvis Kibet, under the tutelage of coach Timothy Kiarie.

The FIFAe Continental Championship will be held in Casablanca, Morocco, from August 19-22, bringing together the top 8 nations in Africa. Joining Kenya at the tournament are hosts Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Madagascar, Libya, Ghana, and Senegal.

The top 2 finishers in Casablanca will earn qualification to the FIFAe World Cup 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, set for September 2026. The team’s preparation was made possible through a collaboration between the Esports Kenya Federation (ESKF) and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).