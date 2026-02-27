Local NewsNEWS

Police warn sponsors of political violence as crackdown looms

Coast Regional Commander Ali Nuno welcomes Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, to the Regional Training Center Mombasa in Mombasa.

The Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, has issued a stern warning to individuals financing or orchestrating violence at political gatherings, signalling a tougher security posture as the country approaches the next election cycle.

Addressing senior officers drawn from formations and regions across the country, Lagat said security agencies had observed a recurring pattern in which criminal gangs become active during periods of political mobilisation.

According to police, some groups are deliberately activated by sponsors, while others exploit large gatherings to engage in violence and criminal activity.

The coastal city of Mombasa has recently drawn concern following a rise in incidents involving juvenile gangs, while several political meetings elsewhere have been disrupted, leading to deaths and serious injuries, including a recent case reported in Kisii.

During the high-level security meeting, commanders resolved to decisively halt the trend, with regional police heads receiving firm instructions to act against perpetrators and their enablers.

Lagat emphasised that public safety remains “non-negotiable,” declaring zero tolerance for individuals carrying crude weapons to political rallies and directing officers to enforce the law firmly while encouraging communities to report early warning signs of violence.

“The message is clear: those who incite or participate in violence will face the full force of the law,” he said, noting that enhanced vigilance, intelligence-led operations and closer collaboration with the public will anchor the renewed crackdown.

Earlier in the day, the DIG launched a month-long supervisory training programme at the Regional Training Centre Mombasa, underscoring the importance of integrity, professionalism and leadership as officers transition into command roles.

 Supervisors at the Regional Training Centre in Mombasa, during the launch by the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service(DIG), Eliud Lagat.

The intake forms part of an initiative to revitalise training at regional centres to ensure officers adapt to evolving crime trends and the changing security needs of citizens.

Lagat later joined members of the Muslim community for an Iftar dinner, where he called for continued partnership between police and the public in fostering trust and social harmony.

The Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service(DIG), Eliud Lagat, interacts with Muslim faithful during an Iftar dinner in Mombasa

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to working with all religious groups to enhance safety during the holy month and beyond, noting that collaborative policing remains central to building secure and cohesive communities.

