Lupita Nyong’o launches campaign to fund fibroid research

Kenyan Hollywood star and actress has launched the ‘Make Firbroids Count Campaign’ to raise funds for fibroids research.

Nyong’o first made her 2014 diagnosis public in 2025 revealing she was diagnosed in the same year she won an Oscar for her role in ‘12 Years a Slave’.

Speaking during a recent interview, Nyong’o said she felt shame.

I felt shame,” Lupita shared. “What did I do to cause them? And then I felt very alone and quite scared for my reproductive health.”

Since then, the 42-year old has become a health advocate, bringing awareness to women’s health especially for those who suffer from uterine fibroids—benign tumors that grow in the uterus.

Lupita admitted she was surprised that doctors didn’t have a good explanation for what causes fibroids in the first place, telling her the only options were surgery or living with the pain. And even if she chose surgery to have them removed, they would likely return.

“So now, 12 years later, I have fibroids again,” Lupita continued. “I have double the amount of fibroids and I’m still being offered the same options: surgery or living with the pain.”

Speaking about the need for the campaign the actress said there were too few options for women living with fibroids.

She also said she was disheartened to learn that many women get recommended hysterectomies, a complete removal of the reproduction organs, saying that choice “is extreme.” Encouraging women to make sure they’re getting a second opinion and not accept a hysterectomy as the first choice.

“There’s a lot of power in speaking up,” Lupita said. “I spoke up and the amount of support I got, hearing women say, ‘Me too,’ and share their stories made me feel less alone. And it’s honestly what has actually bolstered me to do the work that I do now.”

Adding: “We deserve better. It’s time to demand it. Silence serves no one!”