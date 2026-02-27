EntertainmentLifestyle

Lupita Nyong’o launches campaign to fund fibroid research

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenyan Hollywood star and actress has launched the ‘Make Firbroids Count Campaign’ to raise funds for fibroids research.

Nyong’o first made her 2014 diagnosis public in 2025 revealing she was diagnosed in the same year she won an Oscar for her role in ‘12 Years a Slave’.

Speaking during a recent interview, Nyong’o said she felt shame.

I felt shame,” Lupita shared. “What did I do to cause them? And then I felt very alone and quite scared for my reproductive health.”

Since then, the 42-year old has become a health advocate, bringing awareness to women’s health especially for those who suffer from uterine fibroids—benign tumors that grow in the uterus.

Lupita admitted she was surprised that doctors didn’t have a good explanation for what causes fibroids in the first place, telling her the only options were surgery or living with the pain. And even if she chose surgery to have them removed, they would likely return.

Michael Jackson sock sells for 8000 dollars
“Find something else to do,” Steve Harvey says amid divorce rumours
Journalists, celebrities mourn the death of Nick Mudimba
Grammys 2025: Beyonce wins Best Album

“So now, 12 years later, I have fibroids again,” Lupita continued. “I have double the amount of fibroids and I’m still being offered the same options: surgery or living with the pain.”

Speaking about the need for the campaign the actress said there were too few options for women living with fibroids.

She also said she was disheartened to learn that many women get recommended hysterectomies, a complete removal of the reproduction organs, saying that choice “is extreme.” Encouraging women to make sure they’re getting a second opinion and not accept a hysterectomy as the first choice.

“There’s a lot of power in speaking up,” Lupita said. “I spoke up and the amount of support I got, hearing women say, ‘Me too,’ and share their stories made me feel less alone. And it’s honestly what has actually bolstered me to do the work that I do now.”

Adding: “We deserve better. It’s time to demand it. Silence serves no one!”

Squid Game 2 trailer drops ahead of December premiere
Kenyan animation sets two episodes in Central Kenya ahead of pop-up festival
Youtuber, rapper Yung Filly pleads not guilty
Sean “Diddy” combs settles sexual abuse suit with Cassie
Selena Gomez unable to carry own children
Share This Article
Previous Article Police warn sponsors of political violence as crackdown looms
Next Article UDA sweeps seats in Isiolo South, Embu Ward by-elections
- Advertisement -
Latest News
We are firmly on building a national political outfit, Ruto says
Local News NEWS
IEBC targets to register 6.3M new voters ahead of 2027 polls
County News NEWS
China removes nine military officials ahead of key political meeting
International News NEWS
Netflix drops bid for Warner Bros, clearing way for Paramount takeover
Business International Business

You May also Like

Entertainment

Jackie Vike, Cyprian Osoro to star in new comedy, ‘Sumbua Sacco’.

Entertainment

How Eric Musyoka brought Gengetone and Rhumba to “Twende”

Entertainment

Boomfest featuring Mugithi, Ohangla artists set for end of October

CelebrityEntertainment

Meghan Markle finds new podcast home

Show More