Wetang’ula says Western Kenya preparing to produce next president in 2032

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has declared that Western Kenya is strategically positioning itself to produce Kenya’s next president in 2032, while urging the region to rally behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking during a fundraising event at St. Theresa Parish Catholic Church in Eregi, Kakamega County, Wetang’ula said the region has reached a critical stage in its political evolution and must remain united if it hopes to ascend to the country’s highest office.

“Western Kenya stands at a defining moment in its political journey. As a region, we are deliberately and strategically positioning ourselves to produce Kenya’s next President in 2032,” he said.

The Speaker argued that the region has spent years building political goodwill and forging relationships across the country, creating a foundation that could support a future presidential bid from Western Kenya.

Wetang’ula described Ruto’s re-election as both a development and political strategy for the region, saying the current administration has given Western Kenya unprecedented recognition through key government appointments and development projects.

“To secure our place at the national table and strengthen our bargaining power, we must stand firmly behind President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027,” he said.

The Ford Kenya party leader also called on the Luhya community to unite behind a common political agenda, urging all 18 Luhya sub-tribes to reject divisive politics and speak with one voice.

“History has shown that no community achieves great political milestones when fragmented. Our strength lies in our unity, our numbers and our ability to speak with one voice,” he said.

Wetang’ula further challenged young people in the region to register as voters and actively participate in the country’s political processes.