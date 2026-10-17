Pope Leo XIV to be discharged from hospital

Pope Leo is expected ​to leave hospital on Saturday afternoon following surgery ‌for lung cancer, the Vatican has said.

In a statement from the Holy See Press Office, Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora said the Pope underwent blood tests and a chest X-ray in the morning, which confirmed that his clinical condition allows him to leave hospital.

He will lead prayers from ​his apartment at the Vatican to pilgrims ⁠in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, ​his first public engagement since he went into ​hospital.

The press office Friday released photographs of the Pope celebrating a private Mass on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital. The Mass was attended by members of the hospital’s medical and nursing staff, alongside officers of the Vatican City State Gendarmerie Corps.

The 71-year-old has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors ​removed the lower lobe of his right ​lung in an operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on ‌Tuesday.

The ⁠Pope’s doctors have said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications