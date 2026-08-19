Police order Kassim Abdi Sebu to surrender over Homa Bay violence

The National Police Service (NPS) has ordered Kassim Abdi Sebu to surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homa Bay County headquarters over his alleged association with the violence witnessed in Homa Bay on Sunday.

Investigations have linked Sebu to the violence that occurred during the Linda Mwananchi tour on August 16, 2026.

“One Kassim Abdi Sebu, who is being associated with the mayhem witnessed in Homa Bay, has been ordered to report to the County DCI Headquarters, Homa Bay,” said NPS.

A total of 37 suspected gang members carrying crude weapons were arrested over the weekend following violent clashes.

In Homa Bay, the NPS said that 12 suspects took plea and have been placed under various bond terms, while two more are being investigated for gun-related incidents.

In Kisumu, the NPS said all 15 suspects arrested with various crude weapons on the eve of a rally were produced in court.