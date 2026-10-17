Speaker Wetang’ula: Ruto deserves second term to complete development projects

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged residents of Western Kenya to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027, saying the region stands to benefit from ongoing government development projects.

Speaking in Kitale town, Wetang’ula said the President had demonstrated commitment to development through investments in roads, education, healthcare, housing and electricity connectivity.

“We all want development. Under President Ruto’s administration, we have seen key projects launched in different parts of the country, including Western Kenya,” he said.

“Let us not gamble with our vote in 2027. The President deserves another term to complete the transformative projects that are underway.”

Wetang’ula spoke during President Ruto’s development tour of Trans Nzoia County, where the Head of State launched and commissioned several development projects.

“We all want development. Under President Ruto’s administration, we have seen key development projects launched in different parts of the country, including Western Kenya,” Wetang’ula said.

“Let us not gamble with our vote in 2027. The President deserves another term to complete the transformative projects that are underway,” he added.

President Ruto spent the better part of the day launching and commissioning projects in Trans Nzoia County aimed at improving public services, strengthening infrastructure and supporting economic growth.

The President launched the Kambi Miwa–Saboti–Gituamba Road and Michael Kijana Wamalwa Road in Kitale town.

He also inspected the Maili Tatu Affordable Housing Project, commissioned the Kitale Kenya Medical Training College and laid foundation stones for student hostels at Kitale National Polytechnic and the Kitale Medium Affordable Housing Project.

The Head of State also broke ground for the Trans Nzoia Level 5 Hospital, flagged off the Trans Nzoia Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project and commissioned the Kitale Business Park and Bus Stage.

Wetang’ula commended the President for the projects, saying they will improve livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for residents.

He also cited lower fertiliser prices as a key intervention for farmers in Trans Nzoia, a major grain-producing county. He said the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser had fallen from Sh7,500 when the administration took office to Sh2,500.

The Speaker said the lower prices would help farmers reduce production costs and improve agricultural output.

He further cited the recruitment of 100,000 teachers and plans to hire an additional 20,000 as evidence of the government’s investment in education.

Wetang’ula also pointed to road development projects, including the Turbo–Sikhendu–Endebess Road, saying improved road connectivity would support trade, ease the movement of farm produce and strengthen the region’s economic prospects.

“We are witnessing the benefits of being in government. Our region should take advantage of the development opportunities available and not be left behind,” he said.

Several national and regional leaders accompanied the President during the tour. They included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Local lawmakers present included Endebess MP Dr Robert Pukose, Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau and area Woman Representative Lillian Siyoi and Senator Allan Chesang, among other leaders.