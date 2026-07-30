New Sports Bill proposes Ksh1M fine jail term for match-fixing offences

Kenya has moved closer to enacting stricter legislation against match-fixing and competition manipulation after the Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026, sponsored by Nominated MP Irene Mayaka, passed its Second Reading in the National Assembly.

The proposed law seeks to amend the existing Sports Act by creating a clear legal structure for defining, investigating and penalising conduct that threatens the integrity of sporting competitions.

Under the Bill, manipulation would cover a wide range of acts, including bribery, fixing match outcomes, intentionally underperforming, exploiting insider betting information, and using threats or coercion to sway results.

Should the Bill become law, Sports Kenya would gain expanded powers to receive complaints and lead investigations into suspected manipulation cases, working alongside other relevant bodies. Any such investigation would be required to conclude within a six-month window.

The legislation also proposes a new offence under Section 64A of the Sports Act. Those convicted could face up to a year in prison, a fine reaching KSh1 million, or both penalties combined.

Beyond criminal liability, athletes, clubs and other implicated parties could face additional sporting sanctions, ranging from forfeited matches and tournament exclusion to lifetime bans and the recovery of any financial gains linked to the offence. Disputes over rulings made by Sports Kenya would be handled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on appeal.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna, who sits on the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, seconded the Bill, which went on to secure broad support from lawmakers during the Second Reading debate.

The Bill will next move to the Committee of the Whole House, where legislators will examine it clause by clause and weigh any proposed changes, before it returns to the House for its Third Reading and a final vote. Should it clear Parliament, the Bill would then be sent to President William Ruto for assent.

The push for reform comes as pressure mounts from various stakeholders within Kenya’s sporting circles, who have long called for firmer legal safeguards to protect the credibility of local competitions amid rising concerns over match-fixing and related integrity breaches.