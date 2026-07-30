Sports

Champions KCB face MMUST Impala in Dala 7s title defence

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Defending champions KCB Rugby have been drawn in a manageable Pool A as they open their title defence at the Dala 7s, the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu.

The Bankers will face MMUST RFC, Impala RFC and newly promoted Zetech Oaks in the pool stages, a draw widely seen as kind given the strength of other groups in the competition.

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KCB arrive in Kisumu on the back of a Prinsloo 7s triumph and currently top the Division One standings with 22 points, four clear of nearest rivals Kabras Sugar, who sit second on 19 after finishing runners-up in Nakuru.

Elsewhere, Pool B pits Kenya Harlequin against Blak Blad, Menengai Oilers and MSC Rugby, while Pool C brings together Nondescripts RFC, Daystar Falcons, Mwamba RFC and hosts Kisumu RFC.

Pool D looks set to be the tournament’s toughest, with Kabras Sugar drawn alongside Nakuru RFC, Strathmore Leos and Embu RFC.

KCB head into the weekend as the team to beat following a standout 2025 season. They claimed last year’s Dala 7s title with a narrow win over Kabras Sugar in a rain-affected final, capping a circuit campaign in which they reached every final, won four legs outright and finished with a record points haul.

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That triumph gave them their seventh Dala 7s crown and fifth overall circuit title, adding to earlier wins in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2023.

Further down the standings, Nondescripts RFC hold third spot, with Kenya Harlequin and Daystar Falcons tied in fourth and fifth. Nakuru RFC, Blak Blad and MMUST occupy the middle of the table.

Strathmore Leos, Menengai Oilers, Mwamba, Impala and Catholic Monks round out the top half. NYS Spades, Kisumu RFC and Embu RFC prop up the standings as the battle for circuit supremacy continues.

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