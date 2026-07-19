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Presidential aspirant Onyango Oloo seeks Mt. Kenya support

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Presidential aspirant Onyango Oloo has appealed to the Mt. Kenya region to support his bid to become Kenya’s next president.

Oloo made the appeal in Sagana, Kirinyaga County, during the commissioning of the Freedom and Opportunity Party’s Central Region office. He urged residents to reciprocate the support he says he has previously given leaders from the Mt. Kenya region.

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The former Secretary-General of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s, The National Alliance (TNA) party said he believes a strong partnership between the Luo and Kikuyu communities is key to promoting national unity and providing effective leadership.

Kirinyaga politician Joe Mathai pledged his support for Oloo’s presidential bid, saying the Freedom and Opportunity Party is steadily gaining political support across the region.

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