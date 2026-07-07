Witnesses narrate alleged starvation, coercion in Mackenzie manslaughter trial

Prosecution witnesses have given chilling accounts of alleged starvation, confinement and psychological manipulation in the ongoing manslaughter trial against pastor Paul Mackenzie and five co-accused persons.

The Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday heard testimonies from two witnesses who described how followers of Mackenzie’s Good News International Church were allegedly persuaded to relocate to the Kwa Binzaro settlement in Kilifi County on promises that fasting would help them attain heaven.

A 60-year-old woman identified as KK, who is testifying under witness protection, told the court she joined the church in Furunzi, Malindi, where she remained a member for 10 years before moving to Kwa Binzaro after being convinced that fasting would guarantee her entry into heaven.

The fifth prosecution witness said she sold her sewing machine for Ksh7,000 to facilitate her relocation to the remote settlement.

She told the court that upon arrival, she and other followers were locked in a house for seven days without food or water, with only a bucket provided as a toilet.

“On the seventh day, I started shouting and asking for water because I could not continue praying,” she testified.

The witness further told the court that Mackenzie allegedly preached that the world was coming to an end and discouraged followers from pursuing education or seeking medical treatment, which he described as evil.

She also testified that women were prohibited from plaiting their hair or wearing make-up, while followers were allegedly discouraged from registering for Huduma Numbers on grounds that they were against God’s plan.

An 18-year-old witness identified as NK also gave an emotional account of her experience at Kwa Binzaro, telling the court that co-accused Shallyne Temba had visited her family and persuaded her mother to move to the settlement for prayer and fasting.

The witness said she later spoke to Mackenzie through Temba’s mobile phone while he was being held at Shimo la Tewa Maximum Security Prison.

“The phone was passed to me, and I told Mackenzie I was ready to fast. He told me that time was running out and that we needed to hurry,” she told the court.

NK testified that after fasting for seven days, she became too weak and requested to return home but was allegedly stopped by co-accused Kahindi Garama, who told her she could not leave because people would question her whereabouts.

She further told the court that after she and her mother broke their fast due to their weakened state, Temba informed Mackenzie through a phone call.

The witness said she heard Mackenzie’s voice over the loudspeaker and recognised it from her years of attending the Good News International Church in Furunzi.

“I clearly heard Mackenzie instruct Shallyne to hand the phone to me because I had known his voice for a long time while attending the Good News International Church in Furunzi,” she testified.

According to the witness, Mackenzie instructed her to cooperate with the accused persons so she could regain her strength before returning home, but the accused persons allegedly continued urging her to resume fasting.

She also told the court that after repeatedly demanding water and banging on a door in protest, she was tied by her arms and legs before being released following her mother’s intervention.

The proceedings were temporarily suspended after the witness broke down in tears during cross-examination by Mackenzie’s defence team.

“I wish I had the opportunity to go to school and get a good education like you and become someone important in society. It pains me to see your client following these proceedings because he greatly contributed to my dropping out of school,” the witness stated.

Mackenzie, alongside Shallyne Temba, Kahindi Garama, Tom Mkonwe, Julius Luwali and Johnson Richard, faces 29 counts of manslaughter for allegedly causing the deaths of 29 people between January and July 2025 at Kwa Binzaro in Chakama Location, Magarini Sub-County, Kilifi Coun