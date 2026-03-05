BusinessLocal Business

Kiprono Kittony, David Ndii among four to join KQ board

By Ronald Owili
Kenya Airways has made four changes to the board which has seen Kiprono Kittony join the airline as the new chairman and independent non-executive director. 

Kittony who currently serves as chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) replaces Michael Joseph, who left the position in June last year after serving for a period of eight years, eight months.

“Mr. Kiprono Kittony is a leading Kenyan business figure, currently serving as chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Renowned for revitalising the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he has also chaired and co-founded several major organisations, including CreditInfo CRB Kenya, Mtech Limited, Betway Kenya, and Radio Africa Group,” said Habil Waswani, Kenya Airways Secretary through a public notice.

The new shake-up which is expected to further strengthen the airline’s position after turbulent years also includes the Chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors Dr. David Ndii who joins the airline’s board as non-executive director.

‘With over 30 years of experience, He is recognized as an accomplished economist, author, and strategist,” stated Waswani.

Joining the board as an independent non-executive director is Chris Diaz is a globally who bring at least 34 years of
experience in strategy, board leadership, and integrated business solutions.

Diaz who brigs finance and international marketing expertise to the airline currently serves as Chairman of Adili Group, Director at ALN Africa and the Middle East, and Group Director at Bidco Africa.

Diaz who is the first African to win the Global Marketing Leader of the Year award is also accredited for driving growth and operational excellence in major African infrastructure and investment projects has also played
influential roles in aviation through Kenya Airways and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Associate Professor at the University of Nairobi, Prof. Winnie Iminza Nyamute who is a highly respected Kenyan finance and accounting scholar has also been appointed as an independent non-executive director.

“Beyond academia, she plays an influential role in corporate governance, serving on boards such as the Nairobi
Securities Exchange, Sameer Africa Plc, and Family Bank Limited, where she has contributed to significant market reforms,” said the airline.

