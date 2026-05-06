President Ruto receives three new envoys

President William Ruto received Letters of Credence from three new envoys to Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

They are Ambassadors Paulo Neves Pocinho of the Republic of Portugal, Matt Baugh (United Kingdom), and Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo (Republic of Namibia).

Prior to his new posting to Nairobi Ambassador Pocinho served as Portugal’s envoy to Pakistan, also accredited to Afghanistan, and also ambassador to Qatar from 2022.

He joined the Portuguese Foreign Service in 1990 and served in multiple embassies, consulates and multilateral missions of Portugal abroad, including the Embassy of Portugal in Mexico, Consul-General of Portugal in Newark, Goa and Paris, and also served in Portugal’s Mission to the Council of Europe.

Born in 1962, he studied philosophy at the University of Coimbra. He is married with three children.

Ambassador Baugh’s career has spanned senior security, diplomacy, and development roles within the United Kingdom, culminating in his appointment as British High Commissioner to Kenya in April 2026.

He served as the Director for Immigration and Conflict at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Before that, he was the Director for Euro-Atlantic Security between 2022 and 2024.

From 2010 to 2013, Ambassador Baugh served as the British envoy to Somalia, the first such appointment in two decades.

He graduated from the Higher Command and Staff Course at the UK Defence Academy in 2010.

Prior to his posting to Nairobi, Ambassador Sinimbo served as High Commissioner in Tanzania, with concurrent accreditation to Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Comoros and Somalia.

He previously served as High Commissioner to India and has held senior public service and private sector roles.

On receiving their credentials, President Ruto said: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I extend a warm welcome to you and encourage you to deepen cooperation and expand opportunities for the mutual benefit of our countries.”

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, among others.