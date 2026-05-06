Ruto bids farewell to Monica Juma as she takes up new role at UN

President William Ruto on Wednesday bid farewell to outgoing National Security Advisor Monica Juma, who is leaving to take up a new role at the United Nations.

Ruto praised Ambassador Juma for her years of dedicated public service, describing her as a distinguished professional with deep expertise in security, diplomacy, and public administration.

He commended her results-driven approach and strong negotiation skills.

The Head of State also congratulated Ambassador Juma on her appointment as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, expressing confidence that she will excel in her new roles.

He said her experience, leadership, and commitment to service would make a significant contribution on the global stage.

“I am confident that she will excel in her new duties. Her experience, leadership, and commitment to service will make a significant contribution on the global stage. At State House, Nairobi, bid farewell to Ambassador Juma and wished her well as she takes up her new role at the United Nations, he stated.

Shewas appointed in March.