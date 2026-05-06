Local NewsNEWS

Ruto bids farewell to Monica Juma as she takes up new role at UN

He said her experience, leadership, and commitment to service would make a significant contribution on the global stage.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

President William Ruto on Wednesday bid farewell to outgoing National Security Advisor Monica Juma, who is leaving to take up a new role at the United Nations.

Ruto praised Ambassador Juma for her years of dedicated public service, describing her as a distinguished professional with deep expertise in security, diplomacy, and public administration.

He commended her results-driven approach and strong negotiation skills.

The Head of State also congratulated Ambassador Juma on her appointment as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, expressing confidence that she will excel in her new roles.

He said her experience, leadership, and commitment to service would make a significant contribution on the global stage.

“I am confident that she will excel in her new duties. Her experience, leadership, and commitment to service will make a significant contribution on the global stage. At State House, Nairobi, bid farewell to Ambassador Juma and wished her well as she takes up her new role at the United Nations, he stated.

Rains to continue this week in most parts of the country
Musk claims Trump interview targeted by cyber attack
Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan by 2031
Government intensifies rescue efforts after Marakwet East landslide tragedy

Shewas appointed in March.

 

MPs approve appointments of CS Beatrice Moe, AG Dorcas Oduor
Security heightened as Homa Bay gears up for Madaraka Day
President Ruto warns school heads against irregularly taking money from parents
KeNHA links drop in axle load violations to weigh-in-motion technology
Ruto visits Italy to secure infrastructure, investment deals
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article President Ruto receives three new envoys
Next Article Monsignor Obed Ordained Auxiliary Bishop of Archdiocese of Nairobi
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Govt committed to end attacks in Kitui, DP says
County News NEWS
Why global HR frameworks don’t always hold up in Kenya
OPINIONS
Beyond graduation gowns: Postgraduate path to the future
OPINIONS
CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87
International News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

I´m not scared of by election, Magarini MP says after supreme court ruling

County NewsFeatures

Kenyan Education Fund commissions 161 new scholars ahead of Form One intake

Local News

Delays in passport application as printer breaks down amidst surging backlog

County News

Preparations in top gear for Mijikenda’s Chenda Chenda festival

Show More