Monsignor Obed Ordained Auxiliary Bishop of Archdiocese of Nairobi

The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Hubertus Van Megen on Wednesday ordained Monsignor Obed Muriungi Karobia an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Nairobi, at a ceremony held at the Holy Family Minor Basilica Catholic Church, Nairobi.

The colourful ceremony that attracted hundreds of faithful, Archbishops, Bishops and the clergy from across the globe to witness the newly consecrated Bishop, aged 47, taking his vows was also used to bid farewell to Apostolic Nuncio Van Megan, who has been sent by Pope Leo XIV for an Apostolic mission to Germany.

Pope Leo XIV on March 26, 2026, appointed Monsignor Obed, a member of the Order of Friars Minor Conventual, as the Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi.

Addressing the congregation, who included the Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi, Phillip Anyolo and the Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, the Nuncio called upon Bishop Obed to be a servant-leader and a servant to all in the vineyard of the Lord while shepherding his flock.

“Your consecration is to be eager to serve. The higher we are elevated, the deeper we must bow, this is the way we will be judged accordingly,” said Van Megan.

The Pope’s representative emphasised that the clergy should always be ready to serve the poor, those rejected by society and the broken-hearted, adding that God, who called them to shepherd his flock, will ask them how much of a servant they have been.

“As a representative of Christ, you have been given the responsibility to guide, and shepherd, even though you will have to say difficult things, you and the people you lead should always grow closer to Christ and follow in his footsteps,” emphasised the Nuncio.

In his remarks, Archbishop Muhatia while bidding farewell to Nuncio Van Megen said the Nuncio during his tenure at the Nuncio office demonstrated the true link between the church and the office of the Pope in Rome, which he noted made the church grow various sectors.

“During your tenure of office, you not only confirmed priests and bishops, but also brought your office closer to the lay people who have come to understand who the Nuncio is,” said Archbishop Muhatia, and added “This has been shown by the outpouring of love from the faithful in the social media”.

He said Kenya will miss his presence in the country, as he has been a true brother, always acting in love and prayed that the Spirit of God opens the doors in his new mission in Germany.

Thanking Pope Leo XIV for the trust he has put in him through the appointment, Bishop Obed said he will return the goodness the Lord has done for him by responding with renewed commitment to service and assured Archbishop Anyolo of full collaboration in the service of the people of God.

“I commit to serve God’s people with humility and joy and work with fidelity within the laws of the church,” said Bishop Obed.

Bishop Obed’s responsibility will be to support Archbishop Anyolo, together with Bishop David Kamau also an Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi, and to collaborate with clergy and laity in serving God.

Bishop Obed joined the Friars Minor Conventual congregation (OFM Conv) and was ordained a priest on 28th July 2012.