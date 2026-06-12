Prof. Julius Bitok assumes role as new tourism principal secretary 

Prof. Julius Bitok has assumed his role as the new Principal Secretary for the State Department for Tourism taking over from John Ololtuaa who was reassigned to the State Department for Basic Education.

Speaking during the ceremony Bitok committed to rally industry stakeholders in helping the country achieve its target of five million international arrivals by 2027.

“Kenya’s tourism sector has enormous potential but realising it requires all of us including the government and private sector moving in the same direction. My door is open. I want to work with the industry, not just for it,” said Bitok.

According to Bitok, hitting the target would require expansion of Kenya’s tourism products beyond its traditional safari and beach offerings to broaden the country’s appeal to international markets.