Kenya, Ireland agree to negotiate a structured labour mobility framework

Kenya and Ireland have agreed to negotiate a structured labour mobility framework that will allow nurses and midwives to work in Ireland in coming days, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi said that Kenya looks forward to the conclusion of the instrument and appreciates Ireland’s commitment to the process.

“Kenya regards Ireland as a valued partner and true friend. We take pride in our diverse and multifaceted partnership, which spans a wide range of priority sectors of mutual interest and we appreciate continued support in strengthening initiatives in food security, climate resilience, governance, and humanitarian assistance,” Mudavadi said.

He was speaking when he attended St. Patrick’s Day, the National Day of Ireland celebrations in Nairobi.

The occasion not only honours the legacy of Ireland’s patron saint, but also celebrates the timeless values of faith, unity, and resilience that St. Patrick exemplified.

Among those in attendance was Christopher O’Sullivan, Ireland’s Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity.

“I note with satisfaction that our relationship is marked by robust and thriving people-to-people exchanges through the activities of missionaries, initiatives by Irish non-governmental organisations, and bridge-building by the vibrant diaspora communities in both countries. For more than a century, the Irish Missionaries have been part and parcel of our society, supporting the development of schools and hospitals, helping to provide essential services in remote and underserved communities,” the CS added.

On education and innovation front, Mudavadi said Ireland’s steadfast support for the Young Scientists Kenya Programme has enriched lives of thousands of students, nurturing creativity while opening pathways to recognition and opportunities on the global stage.

He noted that Kenya and Ireland have also worked side by side in multilateral fora, including our joint tenure on the United Nations Security Council in 2021 and 2022, where we advanced peace, human dignity, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He assured: “We are keen on strengthening collaboration in the multilateral sphere especially in the context of uncertainties in the current global order. As we commemorate Ireland’s National Day, Kenya reaffirms its commitment to deepening friendship and cooperation with Ireland for the benefit our two friendly nations and the well-being of our peoples.”

Similarly, he said that Kenya values the contributions of Irish non-governmental organizations, such as Concern Worldwide, to Kenya’s socioeconomic development and particularly, the work towards improvement of livelihoods through projects in health and nutrition, education, and poverty eradication.

The CS also said the Kenya Irish Society, has played a key role in fostering ties between the peoples through cultural events, philanthropic activities, and community outreach, thus creating a forum for Kenyans and the Irish community to share traditions, celebrate diversity, and form long-lasting bonds.

Kenya and Ireland have had longstanding bilateral relations, established in 1979 and nurtured over the years through shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to sustainable development.

“I am grateful for the growth in our relations over the past decade, especially since the establishment of our embassy in Dublin in 2007 and the reopening of the Irish Embassy in Nairobi in 2014,” he noted.