Provisional Shujaa squad named ahead of Rugby Africa 7s

The Kenya Rugby Union has named a 35 man provisional Kenya men’s sevens squad ahead of the Rugby Africa 7s taking place in Harare, Zimbabwe on 16th/17th September 2023.

This year’s tournament doubles up as the African Qualification Tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Shujaa have been grouped in Pool B alongside Zambia, Namiba and Nigeria.

Kenya will be seeking to reclaim the Africa 7s title and book Paris Olympics ticket but the hard nut to crack will be South Africa after they failed to finish amongst the top four in the 2022-2023 World Sevens Series season to book an automatic qualification.

South Africa finished seventh as New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and France finished 1-4 respectively to book automatic slot with Australia joining them for finishing fifth courtesy of France earning a bye by being the hosts.

This will be the first assignment by head coach Kevin Wambua who replaced Damian McGrath a month ago in the changes done on the technical bench where he will be assisted by Louis Kisia, who will act as his deputytactician.

Steve Sewe, Lameck Bogonko, Andrew Amonde, Chris Brown, and Eric Ogweno are serving on the technical bench as team manager, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach, consultant, conditioning and strengthening coach, and team liaison, respectively.

Pool A features South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia and Ivory Coast with Pool C comprising of Uganda, hosts Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Algeria.

Kenya 7s Provisional Squad: Brian Tanga, Kevin Wekesa, William Mwanjii, Lamech Ambesta (Kabras Sugar), George Ooro, Barnabas Owuor, Brunson Madigu, Nigel Amaitsa, Victor Odhiambo (Strathmore Leos), Austin Sikutwa, Vincent Onyala, Elvis Olukusi, Samuel Asati, Festus Shiasi (KCB), Samuel Ovwamu, Floyd Wabwire, Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons), Brian Mutugi, Stephen Sikuta, Ronnie Omondi, Tony Omondi, Daniel Taabu, Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), John Okoth, Beldad Ogeta, Steve Arunga, Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers), Felix Makokha, Herman Humwa, Amon Wamalwa, Paul Mutsami, David Mwangi (Kenya Harlequin), Chrisant Ojwang (Nakuru), Fidens Tony (Nondescripts), Brian Mutua (Homeboyz)