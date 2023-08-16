Governor Bii: Devolution will steer Kenya towards greater prosperity

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii noted Wednesday that devolution is more than a mere political or administrative concept.

Describing the current system as a bedrock of Kenya’s national growth and development, the county chief said the devolved units of governance embody the very spirit of the nation, encapsulating the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and grassroots governance.

“Devolution empowers our people, ensures equitable resource distribution, and improves lives,” he averred

“This conference stands as a testament to the strides we have made in nurturing the principals and our collective commitment to steer Kenya towards greater prosperity through the devolution of power and resources,” he said during the opening of the devolution conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Governor Bii says, among other sectors, dedication to Infrastructure, health, and agriculture has become cornerstones on which Kenya’s future rests.

In Uasin Gishu county, the host governor indicated that ordinary citizens have witnessed key sectors flourish under the nurturing entrance of devolution.

“A prime example is the school feeding programme for early childhood education development (ECD) locally known as Maziwa ya Koti Moja which has remarkably led to the increase in pupil enrolment and exemplary 40 percent growth in our schools within Kapseret sub-county,” he said reiterating that the commitment to education has yielded empowered minds and skilled workforce.

“The establishment of county aggregation industrial parks and the export processing zones holds the promise of transforming employment and opportunities for our youth and attracting vital investments,” he added while enumerating the benefits of devolution since the transition to the current system 10 years ago.