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PS Ouma Oluga urges counties to prioritise practical health solutions

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has urged county health leaders to prioritise practical, system-based solutions over financial constraints to improve service delivery and reduce preventable deaths.

Speaking during the Quarterly Consultative and Review Forum in Naivasha, bringing together County Chief Officers for Health from all 47 counties, the PS said persistent challenges are largely driven by gaps in decision-making, accountability, and timely response.

He noted that while data systems have improved, translating data into action remains a key weakness across financing, workforce, commodities, and digital health.

Dr. Oluga called for clearer problem definition in reproductive, maternal, and newborn health, improved clinical documentation, and greater transparency through unbundling of services.

He also raised concern over inequitable access to specialised services and underutilised facilities.

He announced the rollout of the Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative (MNH RRI) in May 2026 under the EWENE Acceleration Plan, alongside ongoing digitisation of MPDSR to strengthen real-time response.

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The forum was hosted by the Council of Governors (CoG)and brought together senior Ministry officials and partners.

 

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