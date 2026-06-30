County News

Isiolo governor race: Warsu clan endorses former PS Liban

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
4 Min Read

Elders from the Warsu clan have endorsed former Permanent Secretary for Petroleum Mohamed Liban as their preferred candidate for the Isiolo gubernatorial race ahead of the Borana community’s negotiated democracy process.

The endorsement sets the stage for consultations by the Borana Council of Elders (BCE), which will oversee the community’s traditional process of selecting a consensus candidate to carry its political interests in the 2027 Isiolo governor race.

The Borana community, which consists of seven sub-clans and forms a significant population in Isiolo and Marsabit counties, has maintained the practice of negotiated democracy, where elders consult before settling on candidates for key elective positions.

The system is aimed at promoting unity, preventing divisive political contests and ensuring the community presents a united candidate during elections.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Speaking during the endorsement meeting, Warsu clan chairperson Mohamed Kancora said Liban had the experience and leadership background needed to lead Isiolo County.

Kancora said Liban was the most experienced among those who have declared interest in the seat, citing his years in public service and government administration.

CS Ruku slams opposition over attacks on elected leaders during Embu, Kirinyaga tour
Forensic evidence, survivor testimony link Kwa Binzaro deaths to Mackenzie teachings
Online abuse: Experts root for reforms to protect children with disabilities
Murder suspect in Kenyatta National Hospital ward killings nabbed

Other leaders who have expressed interest in the Isiolo governorship race include former Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Mohamed Roba and Abdul Bahari, both from the Karrayyu clan, as well as Sports Fund Chief Executive Officer Nuh Ibrahim from the Dambenono clan.

Kancora said Liban had contributed to development initiatives in Isiolo during his time in government, including supporting water and electricity projects in underserved areas.

“His record speaks for itself. He has worked to improve the lives of residents even while serving in national government positions,” Kancora said.

He added that the endorsement reflected the clan’s confidence in Liban’s ability to provide leadership and advance development in the county.

Nuria Gollo, a Marsabit resident and member of the Warsu community, said clan members had supported the elders’ decision, expressing confidence in Liban’s leadership credentials.

In his acceptance speech, Liban called for unity among members of the Borana community as preparations for the election period continue.

He pledged to respect the outcome of the negotiated democracy process and support whoever is eventually selected by the Borana Council of Elders to represent the community in the gubernatorial race.

Liban also called on residents to support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, a position backed by Kello Harsama, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Petroleum.

Harsama described Liban as among the most qualified aspirants for the seat, citing his experience in public service and understanding of government operations.

He urged residents of Isiolo and the wider Northern Kenya region to continue supporting the current administration, saying pastoralist communities remained part of the government’s development agenda.

The Borana Council of Elders is expected to begin consultations in the coming months as the community moves to identify a consensus candidate for the 2027 Isiolo gubernatorial contest.

Ijara MP raises concerns over disappearance of persons in the constituency
UNFPA and M-Pesa foundation sign MoU to improve maternal health
Isiolo elders condemn heckling of President Ruto during North Eastern tour
Laikipia: Prominent Evangelist exhumes mother’s body for reburial
Civil society groups want government to allow speedy investigations into Mukuru killings
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gor Mahia Sharpen Kagame Cup Ambitions Against Rwandan Powerhouse
Next Article Let us build trust in our government and institutions, says Mudavadi
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Krop takes 5000m silver as Serem bags steeplechase bronze in Paris Diamond League
Athletics Sports
Let us build trust in our government and institutions, says Mudavadi
Local News
Gor Mahia Sharpen Kagame Cup Ambitions Against Rwandan Powerhouse
Football Sports
Govt steps in to clear 60,000 bags of Mwea rice before new harvest
Local Business Local News

You May also Like

The last two Northern white rhinos at the Olpejeta conservancy. Widespread poaching in the past years has devastated their population and are now considered extinct in the wild. (Photo by Muturi Mwangi/KNA)
County News

Conservationists look for new territories to translocate black rhinos

County NewsNEWS

Requiem mass of media personality Michael Oyier to be held Wednesday

County NewsLocal News

316,000 Kenyan graduates in default on HELB loan repayments

County NewsNEWS

Mbeere Killings: Police transferred as multi-agency probe kicks off

Show More