Kiambu steps up crackdown on counterfeit alcoholic drinks

Kiambu County Commissioner George Matundura has assured licensed bar owners that the ongoing crackdown on second generation alcoholic drinks is not targeting businesses operating within the law.

Matundura said traders who comply with licensing and other regulatory requirements have no reason to panic, as security agencies intensify operations against counterfeit and illicit alcoholic products.

The crackdown, which began on Monday, has so far led to the seizure of thousands of litres of counterfeit liquor and the arrest of scores of suspects who have been charged in court.

Briefing journalists in Ruiru on the progress of the operation, Matundura said security officers and other agencies involved in the exercise were enforcing the law while protecting consumers from harmful alcoholic products.

He said the operation was making progress and would continue until illicit and harmful liquor is removed from the market.

Matundura, who was accompanied by Kiambu County Police Commander Kennedy Osando and other senior security officers, urged members of the public, alcohol manufacturers and bar operators to share information on unlicensed products being sold in the market.

Osando cautioned bar owners against purchasing alcohol from suppliers whose credibility cannot be verified or whose products cannot be traced to known physical addresses.

He also urged consumers to verify alcoholic products before purchasing them, using established verification methods.

Osando said security agencies in the county will continue with the operation to restore order in the liquor trade.