Fan-powered initiative launched to boost Gor Mahia’s CAF bid

As record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia intensifies preparations for the CAF Champions League return, fans have the opportunity to financially support the club trough a first-of-its-kind initiative dubbed Wallcover K’Ogalo Edition unveiled by sponsors Kansai Plascon Kenya.

Gor, who reclaimed the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title will represent the country in the continent’s top club football 2026/27 season when the preliminary round kicks-off in September.

Kansai Plascon Kenya will dedicate a percentage of the proceeds from every sale of the Wallcover K’Ogalo Edition to support Gor Mahia FC’s continental campaign.

Every purchase made by fans will directly contribute towards the club’s participation in the upcoming CAF Championship, enabling supporters to play an active role in Gor Mahia’s journey on the continental stage.

The initiative marks a new chapter in sports sponsorship by extending corporate support beyond traditional partnerships and inviting supporters to play a tangible role in the club’s journey on the continental stage.

The limited-edition Plascon Trade Wall Cover Emulsion – K’Ogalo Edition has been created to celebrate K’Ogalo’s triumphant 2025–2026 FKF Premier League title-winning season while reaffirming Kansai Plascon Kenya’s long-term commitment to the growth of Kenyan football.

Speaking during the unveiling, Enami Kota, Managing Director, Kansai Plascon Kenya, said:

“Our partnership with Gor Mahia has always been about more than sponsorship. It is about investing in a legacy that inspires millions of Kenyans. This initiative allows supporters to celebrate the club’s achievements while directly contributing towards its future as the team prepares to fly the Kenyan flag in the CAF Championship. We believe corporate partnerships should create meaningful impact beyond branding.”

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, welcomed the initiative, saying:

“This partnership reflects what modern football requires—long-term collaboration built on shared ambition. Kansai Plascon has stood with us as partners, and this latest initiative demonstrates a genuine commitment to supporting the club beyond the football pitch. Every supporter who purchases the K’Ogalo Edition becomes part of our journey as we prepare to compete on the continental stage.”

Rather than simply commemorating the club’s latest success, the campaign transforms everyday purchases into an opportunity for Kenyans to contribute towards one of the country’s most successful football clubs as it prepares to represent Kenya in continental competition.

Designed as a collector’s edition, the commemorative packaging incorporates Gor Mahia’s iconic identity, championship-inspired graphics, and visual elements celebrating one of Kenya’s most decorated football clubs.

The campaign is anchored on the theme “Champions on the Pitch. Champions in Every Home.” It celebrates not only sporting excellence but also the power of partnerships, community pride and the role football continue to play in uniting millions of Kenyans.