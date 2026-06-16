Three more suspects arrested over All Saints Cathedral invasion

Three suspects linked to the violent invasion of a post-budget review meeting at All Saints Cathedral have been arrested.

The suspects, identified as George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa and Melvin Alumasa Bwani, were apprehended at various locations across Nairobi by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kilimani, working jointly with officers from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office.

During the operation, detectives recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMFH 161S, believed to have been used in the commission of the offence.

Additionally, mobile phones recovered from the suspects were seized and secured for forensic examination to assist with ongoing investigations.

Investigations have revealed that the attack was not carried out by the three suspects alone.

Detectives are actively pursuing additional leads to establish the full extent of the criminal enterprise and identify and arrest all those involved.

The three suspects now join two others who were earlier arrested in connection with the incident and are undergoing processing pending arraignment.