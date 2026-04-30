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Turkana residents want completed projects handed over to community

KNA NEWS
By KNA NEWS
2 Min Read

Residents of Lokichoggio, Turkana county, who attended the budget public participation forum have urged the county government to ensure all the completed projects across the sub-county have been handed over to the community.

They argued the expected benefits of these projects have been lost. The residents cited projects in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE), Water and Health that require handover owing to their significant impact on the residents.

“Ngigoloki ECDE in Lokichoggio and Lorus ECDE in Nanam, should open their doors to young learners when term two of the school calendar commencers this week,” said Joseph Longeem.

Residents further urged the county to clear pending bills, noting some contractors had refused to hand over projects over unpaid work.

Samwuel Ekale, Chief Officer for Economic Planning, thanked participants for their input, saying their views will shape final in drafting the final budget proposals.

“I am impressed that as residents of Lokichoggio, you have exercised your constitutional duty by voicing your views on budgetary, economic and financial matters of your interest, contributing to the budget proposals, further exercising your sovereignty,” Ekale remarked.

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Lokichoggio Sub-county Administrator, Echip Obed and other officials urged residents to take ownership of local projects by participating in their management from the start to completion.

The attendees were drawn from Songot, Nanam and Lokichoggio Wards.

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