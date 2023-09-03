Rapper Abich crowned the winner of TAMBUA! Talent Showcase

The fast-rising artist Levis Omondi popularly known as Abich emerged the winner of first edition of TAMBUA! Talent Showcase held on Saturday at the Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) School for Girls Auditorium in Kibra.

Abich beat a strong field of participants in an event that attracted a significant interest bringing together 25 acts representing the entire spectrum of music,from singers and rappers to MCs,DJs,dancers among others.

The event was organised by founder and CEO of SHOFCO which is also Kenya’s largest grassroots movement, and one of Africa’s most esteemed social entrepreneurs and community organisers Kennedy Odede.

Odede known for his award-winning work to localise aid and direct resources and decision-making power to local community organisations said this is the start of big things to come for local artists especially coming from the humble backgrounds in Nairobi.

“TAMBUA! Is a talent platform that has been launched by the community advocacy organisation to create opportunities for the next generation of music stars in Kenya.This is not just going to be a one off showcase but would be a sustainable platform for emerging generation of talent going to selected neighbourhoods in Nairobi, particularly those that are economically disadvantaged and creating opportunities for the young artists to be mentored by some of the most established professionals in the music business” read part of SHOFCO statement

Nominated senator Gloria Orwoba who graced the occasion lauded SHOFCO for organizing an initiative which she said had been embraced by the locals,a move geared towards furthering community development amongst the young talents.

The vibrant politician well known for her advocacy of Menstruation Hygiene Care said as someone who has been involved in promoting the arts, she recognised the high standards of performance and encouraged the young artists to keep working on their craft

“I had such a good time at Kibera this afternoon where I attended the ‘Tambua showcase’, a music skills development and mentorship program sponsored by Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO).We have a lot of hidden talent in our communities and especially with our youth. Thank you Kibera for inviting me to be part of this initiative!” she posted on her official online handles.

Kenyan hip-hop and rap artist who has taken East Africa by storm Henry Ohanga aka Octopizzo having grown up in the slums of Kibra on his part challenged the artists to be disciplined in their music engagements and stay focused if they have to achieve desirable results.

“Though the music industry offers great economic opportunities , it takes at least 5 years to be able to establish your brand and earn a livelihood from your music. Therefore it is important to have alternative revenue streams when you start your music career” disclosed the renowned rapper well known for his 2007 ‘Namba Nane’ hit song

Others who attended the highly publicised and packed event were multitalented entertainer Antony Mwangi christened Anto Neosoul and bubbly radio/TV presenter,entertainer and Endometriosis awareness champion Jahmby Koikai.

Others include veteran music producer and founder of ketebul Music Tabu Osusa who gave a global perspective using the illustration of musicians from the DRC and the Japanese nyatiti player Ericko Mukoyama (Anyango Nyar Japan), to challenge the artists to harness the diversity of rhythms in Kenya and give them a contemporary twist that stand out on a global platform.

He warned them that Artificial Intelligence could now produce singers and so it was important to have a unique skill such as playing a traditional instrument that technology cannot replicate.

Winners were awarded various cash prizes courtesy of main event organiser Odede and Senator Orwoba who was the main guest of the event and also doubled as a mentor to the young performers

The next edition is scheduled for Korogocho early November this year.