BusinessLocal Business

REREC bets on Ksh 220M revamped coast region hub to fast-track projects

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | Selestus Mayira

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is targeting to fast-track key projects at the coast with the commissioning of a new hub in Mariakani, Kilifi County.

The REREC Mariakani Logistics Hub which has been constructed at a cost of Ksh 220 million is expected to improve efficiency in project implementation in the six coastal counties.

“This facility serves as a major logistics and storage hub for materials required for rural electrification and renewable energy projects across the Coastal region. Every transformer, pole, conductor, and meter stored here represents a future connection,  a household to be lit, a school to be powered, a health centre to operate effectively, a business to thrive,” said Godfrey Lemiso, REREC Chairman.

PHOTO | Selestus Mayira

The facility is now the fourth regional logistics centre up running besides Nairobi, Mt Kenya and Kisumu hubs with six more in the pipeline. According to REREC Chief Executive Officer Dr Rose Mkalama, the hub which will serve six counties is expected to reduce logistics cost associated with operating from Nairobi and Mt Kenya hubs.

“Initially we used to  have between six to eight months turnaround time for project implementation and the construction of this facility has reduced it to 12 weeks, and therefore it has brought about efficiency and the speed at which we are delivering our projects,” said Dr Mkalama.

PHOTO | Selestus Mayira

Among projects the corporation is implementing is the Ksh 2.9 billion power transmission line to Galana-Kulalu irrigation project and involves a 54Km, 66kV line from Weru.

Credit Bank to strengthen SME lending after acquisition
Govt. commits 15.1 billion shillings to digital super highway and the creative economy
Daily Telegraph tipped to go to US bidder at auction
Flynas begins direct flights on Nairobi-Riyadh route

“The impact this project is going to have is immense because as soon as we finish connecting the farm, we are going to be connecting about 36 public facilities along the line so that communities can also benefit,” she noted. “The facility has come at a very critical time. The project is about 42.6pc complete and it is critical that we monitor it, and we are monitoring it from here.”

The new hub will also help speed up realization of projects such as street lighting, last mile power connection, solar boreholes currently being undertaken in the coast region including power supply to at least 1,500 households and small and medium enterprises.

PHOTO | Selestus Mayira

“This facility is a strategic investment that strengthens REREC’s operational presence across the six Coastal counties. Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu, and Taita Taveta, where the Corporation is currently implementing 21,938 projects valued at Ksh 2.5 billion,” said Lemiso.

The Mariakani hub include modern office block, twin storage sheds, warehouse, gate house, paved and ribbed concrete yard works, boundary wall, and comprehensive drainage systems.

Fluorspar mining company to start operations by end year – Mvurya
Win for counties as court grants access to road maintenance levy
UNDP Africa and Africatalyst to host discussion on developing credit rating solutions for Africa’s financial needs
China unveils draft law on private sector promotion
World Bank warns of Kenya’s debt risks, cuts growth to 4.5pc
Share This Article
Previous Article President Ruto calls on Africa to lead in green industrialisation amid global climate investment surge
- Advertisement -
Latest News
President Ruto calls on Africa to lead in green industrialisation amid global climate investment surge
Africa Local News
Kenya switches on first Digital Sound Broadcasting trial, signals new era for radio
Business Local Business
President Ruto arrives in Addis Ababa ahead of 39th Ordinary Session of African Union Assembly
Africa County News
Who do you play for? Mathare United FC and 1xBet launch Valentine’s campaign
More

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Police intercept fake fertilizer and maize seeds, three arrested

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya keen on collaborations to cut losses related to livestock diseases

NYOTA Project
BusinessLocal Business

NYOTA internship program to pay youth Ksh 6,000 monthly stipend

The first plenary session as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019 (Courtesy)
BusinessInternational Business

Russia, Africa forge stronger ties ahead of July summit

Show More