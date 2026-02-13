REREC bets on Ksh 220M revamped coast region hub to fast-track projects

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is targeting to fast-track key projects at the coast with the commissioning of a new hub in Mariakani, Kilifi County.

The REREC Mariakani Logistics Hub which has been constructed at a cost of Ksh 220 million is expected to improve efficiency in project implementation in the six coastal counties.

“This facility serves as a major logistics and storage hub for materials required for rural electrification and renewable energy projects across the Coastal region. Every transformer, pole, conductor, and meter stored here represents a future connection, a household to be lit, a school to be powered, a health centre to operate effectively, a business to thrive,” said Godfrey Lemiso, REREC Chairman.

The facility is now the fourth regional logistics centre up running besides Nairobi, Mt Kenya and Kisumu hubs with six more in the pipeline. According to REREC Chief Executive Officer Dr Rose Mkalama, the hub which will serve six counties is expected to reduce logistics cost associated with operating from Nairobi and Mt Kenya hubs.

“Initially we used to have between six to eight months turnaround time for project implementation and the construction of this facility has reduced it to 12 weeks, and therefore it has brought about efficiency and the speed at which we are delivering our projects,” said Dr Mkalama.

Among projects the corporation is implementing is the Ksh 2.9 billion power transmission line to Galana-Kulalu irrigation project and involves a 54Km, 66kV line from Weru.

“The impact this project is going to have is immense because as soon as we finish connecting the farm, we are going to be connecting about 36 public facilities along the line so that communities can also benefit,” she noted. “The facility has come at a very critical time. The project is about 42.6pc complete and it is critical that we monitor it, and we are monitoring it from here.”

The new hub will also help speed up realization of projects such as street lighting, last mile power connection, solar boreholes currently being undertaken in the coast region including power supply to at least 1,500 households and small and medium enterprises.

“This facility is a strategic investment that strengthens REREC’s operational presence across the six Coastal counties. Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu, and Taita Taveta, where the Corporation is currently implementing 21,938 projects valued at Ksh 2.5 billion,” said Lemiso.

The Mariakani hub include modern office block, twin storage sheds, warehouse, gate house, paved and ribbed concrete yard works, boundary wall, and comprehensive drainage systems.