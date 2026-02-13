President Ruto arrives in Addis Ababa ahead of 39th Ordinary Session of African Union Assembly

President William Ruto has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, convened amid global uncertainty and economic shifts.

The Summit will set continental priorities and advance Agenda 2063.

As AU Champion for Institutional Reform, President Ruto will present a progress report on strengthening the Union’s effectiveness, credibility, and financial sustainability.

He will also chair the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa’s common position on climate action, adaptation, resilience, and climate finance.

The President will further chair the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Committee meeting, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to deeper regional integration and expanded intra-African trade.

On the margins of the Summit, President Ruto will hold bilateral engagements to advance partnerships in trade, investment, health, and security, and to mobilise support for Kenya’s national transformation agenda.

This includes infrastructure development, agro-industrial growth supported by expanded irrigation, and enhanced energy security.