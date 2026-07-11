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‘Run for the Bibleless’ held in Mombasa

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Run for the Bibleless held in Mombasa
Run for the Bibleless held in Mombasa

The Bible Translation and Literacy East Africa (BTL) has continued its efforts to raise funds to support the translation of the Bible into underserved local languages through its annual Run for the Bibleless event held at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa County.

The initiative seeks to accelerate the translation of the Holy Scriptures into Coastal languages, building on the successful dedication of the Chonyi New Testament in 2024.

The fundraising campaign aims to ensure more communities can access God’s Word in languages they understand best.

Speaking during the event, BTL Board Member Rev. Canon Peter Maina said translating the Bible into indigenous languages is essential in making the Gospel accessible to all.

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He noted that the translations also help safeguard communities from false teachings and religious manipulation.

“People are thirsty for the Word of God, and the best way to reach them is by bringing the Scriptures to them in the languages they understand. This helps prevent people from being misled,” said Rev. Maina.

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He added that access to Scripture in local languages will preserve God’s Word for future generations while strengthening faith within communities.

“A lot is happening in our society today, and these translations will help preserve the Scriptures for generations to come while enabling more people to know God,” he said.

BTL Resource Development Manager Caroline Kamau commended the Coastal community for embracing the annual charity event.

She said participation has steadily increased since the initiative was launched.

“We started with a small group, but every year the event continues to grow. We hope that more people will join us in supporting this noble cause so that every community can access the Bible in its own language,” she said.

Kamau urged residents of the Coast region to continue supporting the initiative, noting that significant work remains to ensure every language community has access to God’s Word in their mother tongue.

To date, BTL has translated and dedicated full Bible editions in Digo, Duruma, Giriama and Pokomo languages.

Several New Testament translations, including the Chonyi New Testament, have also been completed, bringing the Scriptures closer to thousands of people across the Coast.

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