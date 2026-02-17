County NewsNEWS

Ruto appoints chairperson, six commissioners of National Land Commission

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has nominated a new chairperson and six commissioners to the National Land Commission (NLC) paving way for the full reconstitution of the commission.

The nominations follow a Court of Appeal ruling delivered on February 13 that allowed the recruitment of a third cohort of commissioners strictly to fill existing vacancies, pending the final determination of ongoing appeals.

The ruling also upheld the tenure of the two serving commissioners, Esther Murugi Mathenge and Tiyah Galgalo Ali, whose terms run until December 20, 2026.

In the nominations announced by head of public service Felix Koskei, the President named Dr Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy as the Chairperson of NLC.

The six nominees for commissioner positions are Susan Khakasa Oyatsi, Daniel Murithi Muriungi, Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot, Dr Julie Ouma Oseko, former Banisa MP Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed, and former Kajiado Women Representative Mary Yiane Seneta.

The nominations have now been forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

MOH conducts post elimination survey on elephantiasis
Embrace dialogue for nation's stability and progress, Kindiki urges
President Ruto's Nairobi tour enters day three
Dairy society in Embu receives coolers to boost operations

“In full fulfilment of the constitutional requirements regarding State appointments, his excellency the President has transmitted the nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament,” the statement

Police say MP's fatal shooting was premeditated
Private school proprietor sentenced to 35 years for sodomy
Global Fund seeks Ruto's input to fundraise for health
The country's economic recovery is on an upward trajectory, Gachagua says
Trump authorises deployment of 300 National Guard troops to Chicago
