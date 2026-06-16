Ruto arrives in France for G7 Summit

President William Ruto has arrived in Evian, France, to participate in the G7 Summit, where he is expected to represent Africa and advance the continent’s priorities before the world’s leading economies.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.

Ruto is attending the summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and is expected to use the platform to advocate for Africa’s development agenda and stronger partnerships with major global economies.

During the summit, the President will present Africa’s unified position as agreed at the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi last month. The continental agenda focuses on economic transformation, reforms to the global financial system, climate action and digital development.