Waiguru, women leaders rally coast residents behind Ruto’s re-election bid

A section of Women leaders have asked Kenyans to support re-election of President William Ruto for a second term in office saying he had performed much better than his predecessors.

Led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, the leaders who spoke in Taita Taveta County during a women empowerment event hosted by area Woman Representative Lydia Haika, said Ruto’s development track record speaks for itself.

They praised President Ruto’s development initiatives, saying his administration had demonstrated inclusivity and commitment to equitable share of national resources across the country.

They also campaigned for Haika’s election as Senator based on her excellent track record as a Member of Parliament.

Waiguru said her unwavering support for President Ruto was informed by development initiatives the Head of State had undertaken in Kirinyaga and other parts of the country since being elected.

“Kazi ya President William Ruto inaongea. The reason I have remained steadfast in supporting President Ruto because development follows where leaders work together. In Kirinyaga, we have benefited immensely through this partnership with the national government. He has expanded our road infrastructure, constructed twelve markets among many other projects. These are projects that have transformed lives and they are proof that working with government delivers results,” Waiguru said.

The Governor dismissed claims that Mt Kenya region had abandoned President Ruto, insisting that such assertions were premature and misleading.

“There is a lot of talk that Mt Kenya has abandoned President Ruto, but that is not true. Kirinyaga has always been the political barometer of Mt Kenya. When people want to know where the Mountain stands, they look at Kirinyaga. The Governor of Kirinyaga has not spoken and therefore Mt Kenya has not spoken. People should stop making assumptions,”she added.

The Governor urged residents of Taita Taveta to exercise wisdom and remain in government, saying cooperation with the national administration was essential in attracting development projects.

“Everybody should be wise. Development comes when leaders work together. We should stay in government and ensure our people continue benefiting from projects and opportunities. Politics should never come before the interests of wananchi,” she said.

Waiguru further noted that President Ruto had demonstrated inclusivity in government appointments, saying Coast region had equally benefitted from Cabinet and Principal Secretaries positions and ongoing investments.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika said President Ruto had demonstrated commitment to empowering women leaders and ensuring equitable development across the country.

“President Ruto has consistently stood with women leaders and created opportunities for us to serve. His administration is transforming lives through development and deserves the support of Kenyans. We must continue working together to ensure that our people reap even greater benefits,”she said. Host Lydia Haika lauded President Ruto’s leadership, saying it had accelerated development and strengthened national cohesion. Haika highlighted her ten-year development record, saying thousands of residents had benefited from water projects, bursaries, support for women groups and programmes for persons living with disabilities.

“President William Ruto has ensured equal development across all regions. This is why we are seeing projects in Taita Taveta like never before. His leadership has created space for women leaders to rise. We must continue supporting his agenda for national transformation. Unity and development must remain our priority,” Haika said.

The Women Empowerment Programme saw the distribution of tents, wheelchairs, water tanks, sufurias and trolleys to households and community groups across the county.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said Coast region would rally behind Ruto in the coming elections because of his inclusive leadership and development.

“We must focus on unity and service delivery, not politics of division. The work being done by this administration is visible and should be supported by all leaders,” she said.

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and Bahati MP Irene Njoki rejected assertion that Mt Kenya had shifted its political position and called for leaders to remain focused on development.

“Mt Kenya remains committed to supporting development-oriented leadership. We must reject misinformation and focus on progress. Leadership should always be about service to the people,” said Mukami.

The leaders further rallied behind Haika’s bid to for the Taita Taveta senatorial seat, describing her as a development-oriented leader whose decade-long record had earned her the trust and confidence of the residents.