President William Ruto has said interventions his administration has deployed to improve agricultural productivity has helped stabilize the economy and ease the cost of living.

While giving his 4th State of the Nation Address before Parliament, President Ruto said through the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), the government has been able to sustain economic growth with targeted interventions in the agriculture sector.

“We have never regarded the cost of living as a problem that can be solved by one intervention, one subsidy or one announcement. Its causes are interconnected, and its solution must be comprehensive,” he stated. “That is why our interventions have addressed both sides of the household economy: What Kenyans spend and what Kenyans earn. We have worked to lower the cost of essential goods and services while increasing productivity, creating employment and expanding opportunities for enterprise.”

According to the president, through BETA investments, the government has been able to stabilize the economy and raise agricultural productivity in various subsectors including maize, tea, coffee, dairy, rice and fishing.

He noted that since the administration came to power in 2022, the interventions have increased earnings especially to smallholder farmers and reduced cost among households.

“Nowhere is the connection between production costs, household expenditure, and income more direct than in agriculture. Agriculture supports the livelihoods of millions of citizens, directly and indirectly. Food accounts for a substantial share of household expenditure. We therefore approached agricultural transformation from three directions: Reducing the cost of production for farmers, increasing the supply of food for consumers, and ensuring that farmers receive better returns from their work,” said President Ruto.

Despite inflation easing to average 4.1% last year from 9.6% in 2022, President Ruto noted that renewed food and energy pressures pushed inflation higher in October to 7.3%,.

He attributed the increase in maize production which grew to 71 million bags last year from 44.3 million bags in 2022 to fertiliser subsidy programme which cut the price of a 50-kilogram bag of fertiliser from Ksh 7,500 to Ksh 2,000 over the period.

Over the period 38.5 million bags of subsidised fertilizer was distributed to some nine million farmers who also accessed improved seeds, soil testing, and extension services.

“The national average price of two kilogrammes of sifted unga declined from a high of Ksh 230 in September 2022 to an average of Ksh 152 in September this year. Our determination is to sustain increased production so that food becomes more affordable and farmers continue earning better returns,” said Ruto.

Ruto said coffee and tea farmers have similarly benefited from the interventions with coffee export earnings have doubling from Ksh 26 billion to Ksh 52.1 billion while tea export earnings increased from Ksh 163 billion in 2022 to Ksh 187 billion in 2025.

Additionally, through the Cherry Advance Revolving Fund, Ksh 15.07 billion has been disbursed to 684,000 farmers, helping them meet immediate financial needs as they await payment.

In the dairy sector, the interventions helped raise national milk production from 4.5 billion to 5.52 billion litres, while export earnings more than doubled to Ksh 11.2 billion.

On average, earnings increased from Ksh 32 per litre to a high of Ksh 60 per litre in October this year.

“The recovery of our sugar industry is well underway. Between January and October this year, cane crushed increased by 57%, while sugar production rose by 60%. The industry is now projected to produce more than 900,000 tonnes by the end of the year, the highest annual production in Kenya’s history,” he said.

President Ruto also announced a bonus package of Ksh 1.2 billion which will be paid to sugarcane farmers this year with disbursement set to begin next week.