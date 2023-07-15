Ruto calls for a constitutional discussion on peaceful demonstrations

President William Ruto is now calling for a constitutional discussion to redefine what amounts to peaceful demonstrations.

During the homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony for Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo in Homa Bay County, the President noted the country cannot afford to witness more incidents of mayhem disguised as peaceful demonstrations.

He warned the government will take stern action against those who abuse the constitution to cause anarchy in the country.

President Ruto would also use the platform to call for a constitutional discussion to clarify the context of peaceful demonstrations.

The Head of State noted that the pockets of violence witnessed in the country in the wake of anti-government protests orchestrated by the opposition cannot continue.

The President further highlighted the government’s development agenda for the Luo Nyanza region.

President Ruto’s visit to the lakeside county of Homa Bay was his third since assuming office.

Interior PS Dr. Omollo in return reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda is a success story.

